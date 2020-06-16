16th June 2020

French mobile company Orange eyes South African market

16th June 2020

Daniel Itai – The Zimbabwe Daily

Johannesburg, South Africa – France’s largest telecommunications group, Orange, is considering expanding its bandwidth to South Africa.

Orange’s CEO Stephane Richard said the company is considering an entry into the South African market within months.

“If one considers there are things to do, the time frame I am considering is rather a few months than a few years,” said Richard.

Across the continent Orange is currently in 18 African countries with 208 million subscribers.

The Middle East and Africa are the company’s fastest-growing markets, generating annual sales of about UD$5.5 billion.

Earlier this year, it merged all its businesses in the two regions to create a single entity. Orange reportedly plans to list the entity on international bourses.

Orange is set to provide leased lines and data transmission, mobile telecommunications, cable television, Internet and wireless applications, and broadcasting services, as well as telecommunications equipment sales and rentals.

More Stories

Belgium should apologise for past atrocities in DRC say Belgian princess

16th June 2020

Economists wary of Zimbabwe

16th June 2020

Air Namibia in limbo as president demands it’s liquidation

16th June 2020

You may have missed

Belgium should apologise for past atrocities in DRC say Belgian princess

16th June 2020

French mobile company Orange eyes South African market

16th June 2020

Economists wary of Zimbabwe

16th June 2020

RBZ seeks prosecution of social media forex dealers

16th June 2020

Chiwenga displeased with ‘foolish’ Kazembe over coup statement

16th June 2020
css.php