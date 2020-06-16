French mobile company Orange eyes South African market

Daniel Itai – The Zimbabwe Daily

Johannesburg, South Africa – France’s largest telecommunications group, Orange, is considering expanding its bandwidth to South Africa.

Orange’s CEO Stephane Richard said the company is considering an entry into the South African market within months.

“If one considers there are things to do, the time frame I am considering is rather a few months than a few years,” said Richard.

Across the continent Orange is currently in 18 African countries with 208 million subscribers.

The Middle East and Africa are the company’s fastest-growing markets, generating annual sales of about UD$5.5 billion.

Earlier this year, it merged all its businesses in the two regions to create a single entity. Orange reportedly plans to list the entity on international bourses.

Orange is set to provide leased lines and data transmission, mobile telecommunications, cable television, Internet and wireless applications, and broadcasting services, as well as telecommunications equipment sales and rentals.