Qatar Airways resumes flights to Africa

Daniel Itai – The Zimbabwe Daily

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways will be resuming its flights to Africa starting with Tanzania from the 16th of June after almost four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline’s officials said that resumption of the airline on June 16 will be the first direct passenger schedule flight from Hamad International Airport to Africa since suspension of flights in March this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a bid to ensure safety and security of travelers, the airline said that it has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew.

The airline has implemented several changes, including the introduction of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for cabin crew while onboard as well as a modified service that reduces interactions between the passengers and the crew inflight.

“Our wide network of flights during these challenging times has ensured we are kept up to date with the latest in international airport procedures and implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board our aircraft and in Hamad International Airport,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive.

There will be three flights per week, available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays connecting Doha and Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam.

The airline further said that it will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before December 31, 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to December 31, 2020 will be valid for 2 years from the date of issuance.