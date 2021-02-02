By David P Carroll
Our world has changed
Like never before and
We live in a scary
World today and
It’s so different than
Before there’s
No more hugs kissing and
Our happiness has all gone away
And like never before
This killer virus has taken our
Loved ones away
Families suffering
Like never before
The fear of the unknown
Has arrived but
May you be strong in life
And strengthen the weak
And encourage the fearful
And calm the horrible coronavirus storm
And pray for the suffering every day
As we practice social distancing
Every day to keep this horrible virus
At bay and I join the priests to pray for the suffering today Sheltered from the coronavirus storm Lord Jesus Christ stay in my heart every day And deliver us all from this evil in life And glory to the heavenly Father And God have mercy on the dying And I promise you all I’ll love and Pray for everyone who’s suffering From coronavirus every day.