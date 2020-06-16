Air Namibia in limbo as president demands it’s liquidation

By Daniel Itai – The Zimbabwe Daily

Windhoek, Namibia – Embattled state owned airline Air Namibia could soon find itself out of the radar following President Hage Geingob’s proclamation that the state owned airline should be liquidated.

“Air Namibia must be liquidated we have a very serious problem with Air Namibia, it is not making any profits. Just being bailed out, bailed out. No, we must do something about it,” said the President.

However, chairperson of the Shop Stewards Committee Ndapewa Amupanda, said they plan on writing to the President to request an investigation into the national airline.

“It does not make sense for the government to make such astronomical investment in the airline only to abandon it without an investigation to find out what has transpired.

The airline for the past years has failed to account for money allocated to it by not producing audited financial reports as requested by the act hence, we strongly request for a probe into the airline’s management before liquidation furthermore, no retrenchments should be made until the probe is completed,” said the chairperson of the Shop Stewards Committee.

Air Namibia is not the only state owned airline that is facing liquidation in the region, South African Airways is also facing the same fate with Air Botswana and Air Zimbabwe hanging by a thread.