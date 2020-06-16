South Africa’s COVID-19 cases edging to the 100 000 mark

By Daniel Itai – The Zimbabwe Daily

Johannesburg, South Africa – South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased by 4 302 to 70 038 over the past 24 hours. The country has also recorded a further 57 Covid-19 related deaths.

While the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the government has announced that it has no plans to review its lockdown regulations.

“The decision of cabinet stands, we have not discussed the reviewal of those measures,” said Jackson Muthembu, Minister in the Presidency.

The total number of people who have succumbed to Covid-19 since the first patient was identified 101 days ago now stands at 1 480.

38 531 people have since recovered which translates to a recovery rate of 55 percent.

A total of 1.12 million tests have been conducted to date, of which 34 071 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hour period.

Globally, COVID-19 cases have topped 7.9 million, while deaths have exceeded 432 000 with 4 million recoveries have been reported.