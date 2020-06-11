Daniel Itai – The Zimbabwe Daily

Lilongwe, Malawi – Malawians will be headed for fresh Presidential polls come June 23 following the nullification of the 2019 Presidential polls by the country’s Constitutional Court earlier on this year.

Although the goverment is disagreeing with the motion Malawi’s Parliamentarians have agreed that 23 June is the date for fresh elections.

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika, is seemingly not happy with the new date rather insisting that it be furthered a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Malawi’s controversial former President Joyce Banda, has rubbished the claims that the country is gripped with COVID-19.

“We are hearing in the news that there is a Coronavirus outbreak in the world, we thank God for favoring our country as we don’t have it here, they are faking it,” said the former President.

She further accused the government of embezzling COVID-19 funds for their own personal upkeep.

“We are therefore demanding all the funds which have been pumped into Malawi in the name of COVID-19 to the rightful owners and be used for development projects,” said Banda.

To date, Malawi has recorded over 400 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths. Earlier on this week, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli also claimed that the East African country is now COVID-19 free largely due to “answered prayers.”