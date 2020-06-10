Tanzania’s main opposition leader assaulted by unknown assailants

The Zimbabwe Daily

Dodoma, Tanzania – Freeman Mbowe, leader of Tanzania’s main opposition political party, Chadema, was on Tuesday night attacked at his house by unknown assailants.

Mbowe has a fractured right leg due to the assault, although the police are still investigating the incident members of Chadema are already pointing fingers at Tanzania’s President John Magufuli for having a hand in the incident.

“Unknown people surrounded him and assaulted him before he started taking the stairs. Though these people had carried firearms, they didn’t use them,” said Chadema’s Secretary-General John Mnyika.

In recent months, Mbowe accused Magufuli of being in a state of denial over the COVID-19 pandemic and warned that his government was hiding information about the real scale of the crisis.

On Tuesday, Magufuli declared the East African country COVID-19 free due to prayers by citizens, although Magufuli is stating that Tanzania is now COVID-19 free, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 database states otherwise citing more than 500 COVID-19 cases.